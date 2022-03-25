Trap laid by Kaikeyi

When Kaikeyi revealed her wishes to Dasaratha, the latter was shocked. He asked her what Bharata was going to do for her, that Rama had not already done. Dasaratha told Kaikeyi that she had told him many times of Rama being dear to her. What was Rama’s fault, that He should be exiled? Rama had served elders sincerely and had earned their affection. Moreover, Dasaratha had done nothing unusual by arranging for Rama’s coronation, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse.

Even in an ordinary family, the eldest son has a special position. It is said of the eldest son — jyestha bratha pitru samaha — the eldest brother is like one’s father. Rama being the eldest of the four brothers was like a father to them. In royal families, it was the custom to crown the eldest son as king. Rama being the eldest was entitled to be king. What, therefore, was Dasaratha’s mistake? Kaikeyi was furious when Dasaratha reasoned with her. She said Dasaratha, by breaking his promise, brought dishonour to all kings. There had been kings like Sibi, whose readiness to die to save a pigeon from a hawk was well known. Another king called Alarka was ready to give his eyes to a person without sight.

Compared to such kings, what kind of a king was Dasaratha, who could not honour his promise to his wife? Kaikeyi said she knew what Dasaratha was planning. He wanted to please Kausalya by making her son the king. Kaikeyi threatened to consume poison if Rama was crowned. She could not bear to see Kausalya being honoured even for a day. Dasaratha said the sweet words uttered by Kaikeyi to him all these years must have been like the hunter’s call, when he wished to trick animals. Hunters called out like animals, and trapped them. Likewise, Kaikeyi, by speaking pleasing words to Dasaratha, had trapped him.