Traits of Vaishnavas

Sage Vyasa tells sage Jaimini about the 25 traits of Sri Vaishnavas, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse. A Sri Vaishnava washes the feet of Vishnu bhaktas, and sprinkles the water on his head. He does not have to bathe in sacred rivers. Being in the presence of such sadhus even for half a second, gets rid of one’s sins. If such a person is born in a family, then the whole family will attain moksha. Nammazhvar, in his Thiuvaimozhi (2:7:1) says that seven generations in this family will attain moksha. A true Vaishnava does not have evil qualities like kama, krodha, lobha and moha. He has no pride. He never criticises his father, but is respectful towards him. He sees Hari in everyone, and never hurts any living thing, be it human or animal. He never utters lies. Honesty gives strength to his tongue. So, whatever he says comes true. There is no jealousy in his heart. He has affection and regard for Vedic scholars. He sees all women other than his wife as mothers. A true Vaishnava observes Ekadasi vrata, expecting nothing in return for such observance. He does Hari nama sankeerthanam. This is like food to him. He wears tulsi on his head. He offers Vishnu prasada to bhaktas. In whichever household Salagramas are worshipped, every person in the family is considered a Vaishnava. A Vaishnava will get his daughter married to a Vishnu bhakta. He helps those who perform puja to Vishnu. He will not think of eating all of the Lord’s prasada himself, but shares it with others. To him the Lord’s prasada is nectar. He never eats anything that is not offered to the Lord first. He always thinks gratefully of Acharyas, who teach the Vedas. He protects tulsi gardens. He never abuses other Vaishnavas. Everyday he does aradhana to Vishnu, according to the prescribed rules.