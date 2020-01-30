Thirumazhisai temple awaits consecration

Now considered a satellite town of Chennai city, Thirumazhisai was an important pilgrim place for the Vaishnavites. It is known by many names, one of them being Maheeshaara kshetram. Located 28 km from Chennai on the Poonamallee-Tiruvallur-Tirupati Highway, it has a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The presiding deity is Sri Jagannatha, whose consort is Thirumangaivalli. It is also the birthplace of Thirumazhisai Azhwar, one of the 12 devotees of Lord Vishnu, whose hymns are compiled as Naalaayira Divya Prabandham. His other works being Naanmugan Thiruvandhaadhi and Thiruchandha Viruththam.

The temple with a five-tier rajagopuram is surrounded by a 12-ft tall compound wall. The Moolavar shrine can be reached through the mahamandapam, which is a 28-pillared hall with sculptures and a narrow ardha mandapam. Sri Jagannatha Perumal is seen in a sitting posture with His consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama on either side. The roof over the sanctum has stucco images of deities such as Hayagrivar, Lakshmi Narasimhar and Garudar.

Thirumazhisai Aazhwar and Manavala Mamunigal, and deities such as Yathirajavalli and Lakshmi Narasimhar have separate niches. The Vaahana mandapam and Paramapada Vaasal are located near the Andal Sannidhi. Believed to be 1,000 years old, the Thirumazhisai temple is built in the Dravidian style of architecture. There are many inscriptions in Tamil inside the temple that date back to the Chola period and Vijayanagara period. The inscriptions indicate gift of land, lamps and houses to the temple.

Inscription on grants

The oldest inscription belongs to Kulothunga Chola III (1179-1216 CE), which indicates gift of land to the temple by one Vijaya Gandagopala, a chieftain. Also found are inscriptions belonging to the Kopperunchenganan during the 13th century, Harhara Raya II (1377-1404 CE) and Virupaksha Rayaii (1465-85 CE), rulers of the Vijayanagara empire.

Legend has it that when sage Bhargava and Kanakangi saw the lifeless body of their child (Thirumazhisai Azhwar), they decided to leave it in a Bamboo pit at Thirumazhisai (which is now a Mandapa to the west of the temple complex). The Lord appeared and gave life to the dead child, who is revered as an incarnation of the Sudarsana chakram. A childless couple — Thiruvaalan and Pankaya Chelvi — who passed by brought him up with love and care. The couple was also blessed with a son, named Kanikannan, who later became Thirumazhisai Azhwar’s ardent disciple.

Thirumazhisai Azhwar has been considered an avarna, meaning the one beyond caste. His other titles include ‘Thirumazhisaipiran’ ‘Uraiyilidathavar,’ meaning a ‘sword man who will not put the sword in its sheath,’ by Vaishnavite Acharyas. He was also known as Sri Bhakthisarar, Mahisapiradhisar, Bhargavathmajar and Bhaktisaran.

The ancient temple with a rich past needs to be revived. To bring back the lost glory, the Thirumazhisaiars Association, formed in 1947, has undertaken the renovation task and has proposed to perform the samprokshanam of the temple, the last of which took place in 2003. Work, which is under way, includes the painting of Rajagopuram, vimanams, constructing roof for Oyyali mandapam, laying of weathering course over various shrines and electrical fittings.

How to reach: Thirumazhisai Jagannatha Perumal temple is located about five km from Poonamallee on the Tiruvallur-Tirupati Highway. Buses leave for Tirumazhisai every 30 minutes from Parry’s Corner (Route Nos. 253,54B), Koyambedu (No: 153, T. Nagar (No: 597) and Tambaram (No: 596).

Temple time: 7.30 a.m. - 12 noon and 4.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. Contact: Thiruvikrama Bhattar @ 96001 81449.