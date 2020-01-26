Think big!

‘Let a man have high thoughts even if he is not able to live up to his aims. It might be fulfilled at some point of time in his life perhaps.’ This is a sample of the rich insights that make the Tirukkural ever relevant to the human race, Sri Tamizhmagan said in a discourse.

Any individual belonging to any culture, faith or century, and speaking any language, is sure to feel the far-reaching influence of the wisdom that the text disseminates. The literary beauties in the pithy couplets complement the profound thoughts they convey as is seen in the way many matter-of-fact statements are illustrated with word pictures drawn from day-to-day life that leave a lasting and unforgettable effect in the mind.

For instance, the essence of valour is captured in the image of one who aims a dart at an elephant and misses it; this is shown to be an act of greater courage than one who aims an arrow at a rabbit in the forest.

It is common sense to understand one’s strengths and weaknesses in any undertaking. If one is not honest about this, he is sure to face failures. This idea is illustrated with a visual image. A cartload of peacock feathers may appear to be light; but if it is overloaded beyond its capacity, it is sure to break the wheel. This also shows that anything in excess is harmful and can cause disaster even if it is life-giving medicine.

There is a striking visual image to show how wealth is earned by saving small quantities of money; and how if by ill-luck one falls into misfortune, all this can leave him at one stroke. It is like the way people trek in one by one to attend a theatre performance. But when the show ends, the entire crowd is seen dispersing with great haste.