The only protector

Vallalar, in his Deivamanimalai, says that he has no one to offer him protection, but Lord Muruga, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Manickavachagar cries out to Lord Siva, who resides in Perunthurai, and says that none but He can be his (Manickavachagar’s) protector. In the second verse of Abirami Andadi, Abirami Bhattar describes Goddess Abirami as the One who always protects us, and therefore, She is the One we should worship always. He addresses Her as Tripurasundari.

There are inanimate objects, animals and human beings we rely on at different points of time. When we travel, we need footwear to protect our feet. We need umbrellas to ward off the heat. When we cross a river, a boat becomes a necessity. For a warrior, an army is necessary. To the potter, the wheel is indispensable. If you need to be guarded, you need a dog. If you need milk, you need a cow. In the past, a horse was needed for long distance travel. An infant can never hope for better protection than that afforded by its parents. A king’s subjects look to him for sustenance and protection. The mind is superior to the body, and the atma is superior to the mind. Teachers are the ones who calm us down when we are unable to think clearly, so their role is more important than that of someone who only protects the body.

But he who guides the atma is the best of all. And who but God can guide us to His feet? And so, it is God who is our best and only protector. Vallalar prays to Lord Muruga for His grace. Wealth gets depleted when we take away from it. But the wealth of His mercy never reduces, no matter how much of it He gives to us. And Vallalar stresses this. Vallalar says to Muruga that He never turns away anyone who comes to Him for help, for He is not hard-hearted.