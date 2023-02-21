The mercy of Rama and Sita

February 21, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

After Ravana was killed and the battle was over, no kinsmen were available to perform the last rites to Ravana except Vibhishana. He was agitated and he refused to perform because Ravana was enemy to his much-admired and revered Rama. But Rama told Vibhishana why do you keep enmity after he ceased to exist. With him his enmity is gone. Rama further told that he is as well mine as is yours. If you consider me as your own then my Ravana is yours. Rama expressed exorbitantly magnanimous words with abundant mentality and all broadmindedness. Vibhishana’s heart was melted and he performed. Then Vibhishana was installed by Lakshmana in the kingdom. Rama asked Lakshmana to install because he had the greatest of auspiciousness — that is the wealth of service. That is why anything that Lakshmana touched would turn as gold.

Sri Sita was overwhelmed with joy when she saw Hanuman carrying the news of victory. Sita told Hanuman that you can be given all the riches in the world. But Hanuman politely said the affection in your words to me who is your servant is more than anything else in this world. Hanuman requested Sri Sita that if she had permitted he would pounce and kill all rakshasas who disturbed Her. But Sita told that they are only servants of Ravana and carried the command like how you are a servant of Rama. If one is to be handed out punishment for obeying his master, then everybody would be punished. Now Ravana is no more and so they should not be punished. Such is the ocean of sympathy that Sri Sita and Sri Rama expressed, said Smt. Prabha Senesh in a discourse.