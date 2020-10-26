The jivatma in samsara

Every jivatma through countless births is heir to the joy and sorrow in samsara, and thereby also compelled to come to grips with the challenges it poses. This means that either one gets used to the attractions of worldly life that are not easy to renounce, or chooses to get out of it by renouncing it in favour of salvation. Of course, all want salvation; but the effort to strive for it in earnest arises in a jivatma through the grace of God and the effects of one’s good samskaras.

The episode of Vibhishana seeking repose in Rama exemplifies this situation very clearly, pointed out Velukkudi Sri Krishnan in a discourse. Vibhishana is by nature a dharmatma and a devotee of the Lord. When he is spurned, humiliated and chased away by Ravana, he sees no option but to seek Rama who he knows is the Lord incarnate. So he leaves Lanka along with four well known attendants and reaches the other shore where Sugriva and the monkeys watch him poised above in the skies.

Fully aware of the sensitive nature of his coming from the enemy camp, he explains to the monkeys the purpose of his visit. He wishes to seek refuge in Rama. He has tried in vain to convince Ravana to hand over Sita to Rama. But Ravana, impelled by fate, has not heeded the good advice. He announces that he has abandoned Lanka, his possessions, sons, wife, etc. That is, he has renounced hold on whatever he thinks belongs to him and seeks Rama as the only support and succour.

Such a mindset that engenders a direct and personal relationship between the jivatma and God is crucial in the act of surrender. As one begins to reflect deeply on one’s inability to protect oneself; he also becomes aware of the untold benefits of reposing total faith in God, the ultimate protector.