Text that inspires

The Mahabharata is an extraordinary grantha that continues to exercise tremendous influence on people. Its vastness is matched by the innumerable riches it offers to humanity, pointed out Sri Sankararama Dikshitar in a discourse. When forced to live in exile, the Pandavas initially find it difficult to accept this situation. By listening to the stories of Nala and Damayanti, Savitri and Satyavan, etc, narrated to them by the sages, the Pandavas learn that adversity is common, though people in distress tend to think that their plight is the most miserable. They also realise that there is a limit to the trials and tribulations faced by human beings. Later, on the advice of Vyasa, Arjuna leaves for the Himalayas to do practice austerities for getting new astras from the devas. He propitiates Siva to obtain the Pasupata astra.

With Arjuna away and irked by his absence, the Pandavas brood about his state. Sage Lomasa, who had been to Indra Loka, visits them and gives them tidings of Arjuna. They learn from him that Arjuna has obtained the Pasupata from Siva; that he is now a guest of Indra and that after completing some tasks for Indra, he would join them. In the meanwhile, the Pandavas are advised to go on a pilgrimage to all the holy places in Bharata Varsha.

The epic throws light on the purpose of pilgrimage. Ideally a pilgrimage should be undertaken under proper guidance; bathing in the sacred rivers, performing sacred rituals and worshipping the deities are ordained for the pilgrim. Sage Lomasa, who accompanies the Pandavas, is well versed in the legends and lore associated with each of the sacred places and conducts the rituals ordained for pilgrims. He explains about the holy rivers that are endowed with the power to sanctify the people who bathe in them.