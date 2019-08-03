Servant and master

Jadabharata was silent and uncaring about worldly matters. One day, King Rahogana was on his way to meet Sage Kapila. There were not enough men to carry his palanquin. Jadabharata happened to be there at the time, and so the king’s men asked him to carry the palanquin. Jadabharata did as told, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. But Jadabharata did not walk in sync with the other palanquin bearers, because he was watching his step and walking in such a way that he did not step on any ants. The king asked the palanquin bearers what the problem was, and they pointed to Jadabharata not walking at the same pace as the others. The angry king then addressed Jadabharata sarcastically: “You poor man. You have single-handedly been carrying this palanquin. You are the only one who has been thus burdened. My men have been having a good time.” Jadabharata ignored the King’s taunts and the journey continued. But Jadabharata continued to walk the same way, and the king said, “You are alive, but look like a dead man. You dare to defy a king. I am going to punish you.”

Jadabharata replied, “Oh, king, who says I am supporting anything? If I am said to be a man of more than average weight, then again that description fits the body. What does it have to do with the atma? Stoutness, leanness, mental worries, thirst, hunger, fear, lust, old age, anger, arrogance — these apply to the body. I remain unaffected by them. Master and dasa — this relationship is there only between Paramatma and Jivatma. Today you are a king, if I were to become king, then the master and servant relationship will get reversed. So, I am not your servant and you are not my master. How can your punishment hurt me?”

The king, realising Jadabharata was a jnani, fell at his feet.