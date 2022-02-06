Reflections on dharma

Sastras state that it is not easy to define or understand dharma. But it is also a fact that the stories and characters in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata act as magnifying glass to vividly illustrate the nuances of dharma and its practice, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. It is a great fortune that these epics continue to influence and make a strong impact on many generations in varying degrees and intensity.

Many sections in the Mahabharata such as the Yaksha Prashna, the Vidura Neethi, the Sanat Sujatiya, the Bhagavad Gita, Vishnu Sahasranama, etc, are in the form of discussions and dissertations on dharma and righteousness. Among these, Vidura Neethi is hailed as a handbook of excellent advice on virtue, vice and ethics. With the Lord’s grace, the Pandavas had successfully completed their period of exile, including the one year of incognito life. After their return, their hopes to get back their kingdom look distant as Duryodhana refused and Dhritarashtra toed his line. The instinct to follow the path of dharma is in the core of every being but the bold step to uphold it when caught in situations of moral dilemma is taken only by few who have the grace of the divine. It is a fact that adharma has existed in all the yugas but it is prominent in Kali Yuga, says Krishna to Uddhava in the Bhagavata Purana. People willingly engage in acts of adharma instead of trying to follow dharma.

Dhritarashtra is fully aware that what his sons are doing is wrong and of the moral strength of the Pandavas. His mind is disturbed and seeks the advice of the wise Vidura. Vidura is loyal as a true friend, philosopher and guide to him. His advice reflects his impartial stance on many issues of dharma which he offers in his own blunt and outspoken manner.