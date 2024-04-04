Rama, the poorna avatar

April 04, 2024 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

The Ramayana is considered the highest epic and one easily accessible to all. The Ramayana, which narrates the avatar of Emperuman, is itself the Vedas, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. Valmiki named it succinctly as Ramayana, by taking the syllables from the four Vedas. From Rig Veda, he used the syllable ‘Ra’, ‘Ma’ from Sama Veda, ‘Ya’ from Yajur Veda and ‘Na’ from Atharvana Veda, in his compilation of the epic of 24,000 verses. The Gayatri mantra has 24 syllables and at the start of every 1,000th verse, the sage used a syllable from Gayatri. The work has been blessed by Brahma, while Narada extended his guidance in order to ensure devotees experience in full the sterling qualities of Rama.

After compiling the epic, the question of how to reach it to the people arose and Luv and Khush rose to the task. Why did Rama listen to the discourse of the two, who were none other than His own children, raised in a hermitage in a forest? It is because the Ramayana is also referred to as Sitayas Charitam Mahath:. Sita allowed Herself to be imprisoned in Lanka by Ravana so that Rama could undertake the purpose of His avatar: vanquish Ravana and retrieve Her. Rama enjoyed the discourse of Ramayana not because it was about Him, but because it narrated Sita’s exemplary story.

It is said that avatar is the act of descent of God in order to help man ascend towards Him. Rama and Krishna avatars are referred to as poorna avatars: in both of them God stayed on for many years, before and after accomplishing the purpose of His manifestation. As Rama, He stayed on to establish Ram Rajya in Ayodhya, the incomparable city.