Rama, the form of dharma

April 27, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

People worship various Gods with distinctive image identities. Lord Vishnu holds a divine disc and conch. Siva is the three-eyed Lord (Trinetra or Triyambaka deva). Goddess Ambal possesses some unique identities. Is there any specific form or image of Dharma? Brahma Sri Krishnan Ghanapatigal said in a discourse that Lord Rama had given Himself the form of dharma. (Ramo Vigrahavan dharma:)

“Ramo Ramo Rama ithi Prajanam” — People in Ayodhya hailed ‘Rama Nama’ — the thundering and tumultuous shout of righteousness. Rama showed us how to handle difficult situations deftly. He would never tell lies (Ramo dwirnabi bhashathe). Even Mareecha, the devil and Ravana’s uncle, said Rama embodies all virtuous qualities.

He stands for the highest in man as a son, husband, king, and friend of the oppressed. He accepted exile without a demur and asserted the sanctity of promise and the virtue of obedience. He was full of moral purity and grandeur. He can be taken as an example of brotherliness, filial duty, and faithful friendship.

Rama’s conduct showed that He was a pure personality (Ekapathni vratha). He was equal to Mother Earth in displaying patience. Scriptures say chanting “Rama Nama” or thinking of Him would cleanse all our sins.

Any good deed undertaken on auspicious days such as Amavasya, Pournami and Grahanam (eclipse of the Sun or the Moon) will increase our benefits. It is called Alpa prayathnam and Mahath phalam — least efforts with maximum benefits. Chanting the divine Rama nama during these days will yield multitudinous benefits.

