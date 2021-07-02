Explaining Kulasekhara Azhvar’s Thillai Thiruchitrakootam pasurams, commentator Periavachan Pillai says Rama is ‘vakutta seshi.’ That means He is the Master of all of us, present in all of us, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. Kulasekhara Azhvar wonders when his longing to see Rama will be fulfilled. Periavachan Pillai explains this elaborately. Kulasekhara Azhvar regrets being caught in the responsibilities of kingship. Jnanis see power as a hindrance to reaching God.

There is a story about a dog that sought justice from Rama. Rama asked Lakshmana to find those who had grievances so that He could solve their problems. Lakshmana found that no one in Ayodhya had any complaints. Finally Lakshmana came upon a dog, which said it had been wronged. So he took it to Rama. The dog said that a man called Sarvarthasiddhi had thrown a stone at it. Rama sent for Sarvarthasiddhi, and he admitted to the crime. He said he had faced so many problems, that in sheer frustration, he had thrown a stone at the dog. He was ready to face punishment. The king’s advisers left the mode of punishment to Rama himself.

Rama asked the dog to suggest a possible punishment. The dog said the man should be made a dharmadhikari in a temple. It might seem as if this was a reward. But the dog explained to the puzzled courtiers why it was a punishment. The dog said, “The position he is being given is a responsible one. I once was in this position. But it is not easy to adhere to all the rules when you are heading an institution. I failed in my duties inadvertently and hence have been born as a dog. I am sure this man too will err, and will take birth the way I have.” Wise men know that power is dangerous and can lead one down the wrong path.