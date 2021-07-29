One must control senses

Vamana tells Mahabali that all He wants is land equal to what He can measure with three steps. This seems so insignificant a request, that Mahabali begins to advise Vamana, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. Mahabali says, “You look like a highly educated boy, but with Your words, You have shown that You are still childlike in Your innocence. You do not know what is good for You. I am Emperor of the three worlds. I have the capacity to give you an entire island. I was happy when You said You wanted something from me. But now You have asked for something so petty — land measured with three steps. How can I now say You are intelligent? As far as I am concerned, if someone comes to me for something, he must never have to go to anyone else for it, for I can give everything a man may desire.”

Vamana replies: “A man is happy only if he controls his indriyas. The mind is like a monkey. Even if you train it, it will remain restless. But, if you control your indriyas, even if you have desires, you will not go astray. If a man has not conquered his indriyas, even if you give him all the things available in the three worlds, he will still not be satisfied. A person who is not happy with a small plot of land, will not be happy even if he were to come into possession of a larger plot of land. He will want seven islands. Contentment leads to happiness, and this happiness is possible, only if you have control of the indriyas. Expectation burns like a bright fire. But this fire will never be put out. If an educated man is content with what he has, then he will have Brahma tejas. You may have the capacity to give a lot. But I want nothing more than a small piece of land. We must know what we need, and to know this, we must know who we are.”