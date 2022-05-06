There are nine forms of Durga, representing various aspects of the Goddess, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. There is a form known as Vana Durga. We see this form of Durga in the Kadiramangalam temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. The vana (forest) referred to is repeated birth, which Durga Devi gets rid of. The Vana Durga mantra controls devatas. When Daksha insulted Lord Siva, the latter was enraged. At this time, it was Shanti Durga who pacified Him. Shanti Durga gets rid of disease and fear. Soolini Durga is seen holding a trident. Soolini Durga accompanied Lord Siva when He burnt the three cities of the demons. Saiva Siddhanta explains the symbolism here as Lord Siva burning down the three malams — aanavam (ego), kanmam (karma acquired through our actions) and maayai (illusion). In the destruction of ego, karma and ilusion, the Goddess has an equal role to play.

Jatavedo Durga made possible the birth of Lord Muruga, the son of Siva. She gave power to Vayu and Agni to receive the six sparks of fire which emanated from Lord Siva, and Lord Muruga eventually took His form from these six sparks. Sabari Durga is in the form of a hunter. Using the Mahaapasupatha, given to Her by Siva, She killed Bhandasura. Bhandasura is symbolic of our karma; his brothers Vishukra and Vishanga represent illusion and ego respectively. Thus here too, it is shown that the Goddess destroys the three malams. Lavana Durga is the One who made possible the killing of Lavanasura, who was tormenting the citizens of Kosala. Asuri Durga made the asuras faint, when the milky ocean was churned, so that the devas could have the nectar. Deepa Durga gets rid of our ignorance. Jvala Durga came from the yaga kunda. She protects Her armies with a wall of fire.