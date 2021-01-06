Mystic awareness

The hymns of devout saints such as the Nayanmars or the Azhwars and of acharyas such as Adi Sankara form an integral part of devotional literature and find an easy way into the common man’s spiritual experience. Many have derived great solace and mental strength by chanting them and by ruminating on their import, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

Appayya Dikshitar has many soul stirring hymns on many deities to his credit. It is held that the hymn Atmarpana Stuti, also known as Unmatta Panchasati, is a composition that he wrote when he had already become well versed in all sastras and his entire self was steeped in deep devotion. He wanted to test his own pious commitment and felt that this would surface in an unalloyed manner if he subjected himself to reach an intoxicated state by drinking the juice of the Unmatta flower. He then asked his disciples to record whatever he spoke. This hymn written in that state reveals the intensity of his devotion that transcends bookish knowledge. In many places, it reaches a mystical state of direct awareness of God.

In the very first verse, he accepts that he has ventured to extol Him, who is beyond human thought and word. Yet, if he is able to try this feat, it is owing to His grace alone. The Lord is not to be reached by all, but is of easy access to the truly devout. The echo of the queries in the Upanishads regarding this wonderful creation, the creator and the Brahman is unmistakable. Who, of infinite prowess, is responsible for this consciousness, chetana, in beings? How have the five elements been combined in perfect proportions to attain their present forms in this universe? For, He alone is the cause of this entire universe and is also the sole protector and in whom everything recedes during Pralaya.