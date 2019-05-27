Incognito life

To the Pandavas, the thirteenth year of exile poses a challenge as it would be difficult to hide their inherent valour and uniqueness. When the sages who had been with them so far take leave, they point out that disguise has been adopted as a strategy by many prominent people to achieve important and sacred goals, said Sri M. V. Anantapadmanabhachariar in a discourse. There are many instances when hiding one’s identity is necessary as in the case of Indra and Agni. Indra once had to disguise himself as a Brahmin and live in the Nishada kingdom when he suffered a setback at the hands of the asuras and then he emerged victorious. Agni too had to hide himself in the waters for the sake of the gods. Did not the Lord adopt various roles during His incarnations and hide His Paratva to achieve His purpose of protecting the good, destroying evil and establishing dharma?

During Rama avatar, He chooses to be a mortal human being to bring about the fall of Ravana. But in that guise He also has taught the values and ethics that every human being has to uphold at all times. Daumya advises them on many subtle issues and hard realities that they should heed when they adopt to serve another king. To serve in a subordinate position and that too in disguise would be a great ordeal that needs tremendous resourcefulness and constant alertness lest the disguise would be recognised.

After Daumya departs, they choose the kingdom and then decide on appropriate disguises according to their individual talents and nature. They have already received the grace of Yama Dharma Raja who had come in the form of a yaksha and questioned Yudhishtira on matters of dharma. Yudhishtira propitiates Durga to help them complete the exile without being discovered before the stipulated time.