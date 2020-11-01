His grace confers jnana

The name ‘Tondaradipodi’ is eponymous of the inherent nature of this Azhwar which is to serve the bhagavatas and bhaktas of God. Though his original name is Vipranarayana, this name has come to stay. ‘Tondar’ is a devotee and servant of God, ‘adi’ is the feet of the devotee and ‘podi’ is the dust from the devotee’s feet. The swabhava which makes one respectful to not only God but to show the same respect to all His devotees is central to bhagavata dharma, pointed out Sri A.K. Sundarrajan in a discourse. This bhava that sees no difference between serving God or His devotees takes root in one who has internalised the truth that the Lord is equally present in all aspects of the entire creation that includes the ‘chit’ and the ‘achit.’

Tondaradipodi Azhwar’s life and his two famous hymns, the Tirumaalai and the Tirupalliyezhuchi, show his eagerness to make all jivatmas devotees of God. In the Tirumaalai, he alternates between the mode of self talk and direct conversation with Lord Ranganatha. For instance, he explains in a hymn how all beings endowed with the jnanendriyas, karmendriyas and a mind are not able to see this as God’s gift to them to be used to realise Him. Instead, they get involved in worldly matters and are caught deep in samsara. They only seek to be born in this world while the chance to realise God is available if only they can at least chant the name ‘Ranga’ or Srirangam. This Divya Kshetra is the residence of the Supreme Lord of Vaikunta, the Jagat Rakshaka, and the sole cause of all existence. Proficiency in the sastras may have its own value, but does not guarantee realisation. But the state of God realisation, jnana, is possible only by the grace of the Lord, says Azhwar as he himself has experienced it in his own life.