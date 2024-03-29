Good Friday and Easter

March 29, 2024 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST

Good Friday is a sombre commemoration of the day Jesus Christ the saviour was crucified. He was crowned with thorns, condemned to death, carried the burden of the cross and was crucified between two thieves, according to gospel narratives. Goof Friday is observed as a day of fasting and sorrow described in the German word, karfreitag, loosely translated as mourning Friday, said Prof. Kumool Abbi.

Good Friday consists of reading of the gospel, the passion narrative, adoration of the cross and holy communion. The history of salvation is commemorated: Lord Jesus Christ, through His redemptive suffering takes away the sins of the world. The assurance of the divine covenant, the certitude and promise of the love of God is rejuvenated.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. The earliest recorded observation of Easter comes from the second century. Venerable Bede propounded the view that Easter was derived from eostrae, the Anglo Saxon Goddess of spring and fertility. The Council of Nicaea decreed in 325 AD that Easter be observed on the first Sunday, following the first full moon, after the Spring Equinox. In 1955, the Roman Catholic Church set the time for Easter vigil at Easter mass at midnight. This vigil is characterised by a spirit of joyful anticipation of the resurrection and the second coming of Jesus Christ. In Roman Catholic tradition, the vigil has four parts: the celebration of lights focused on paschal candle, the service of light, liturgy of the word and liturgy of the Eucharist. On this day, the history of salvation is commemorated and eternal promise and hope of the salvation of the world, prevalence of faith, peace, love and harmony is renewed.