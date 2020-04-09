Glory follows suffering

The Red Cross is an expression of caring for soldiers wounded in a war field, and the Blood-wet Cross of Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday is an expression of God’s “agape” love for mankind battling their sinful nature that leads to eternal death. The Bible says that the “wages of sin is death” and also that “without shedding of blood there is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22), and mankind’s redemption from this precondition is made possible by the sinless precious blood of Lord Jesus shed on Calvary’s Cross. Christ died a painful death on the hill of Calvary, hanging on a rugged cross, pinned to it by three nails, his head pierced by a crown of thorns; and bleeding from head to toe.

But the Cross is not a symbol of shame but one of glory for anyone who accepts the salvation provided by the sacrificial death of the Son of God.

There was no sin in Jesus, declared Pontius Pilate the Governor; yet He was condemned due to the jealousy of the Chief Priests, but these events fit perfectly into God’s eternal plan for mankind’s redemption. Lord Jesus became triumphant over death, when he rose from the dead on the third day (celebrated as Easter), leaving the sealed sepulchre (guarded by Roman soldiers) empty.

The mystery and message of Good Friday and Easter will unfold in the life of anyone seeking the living and loving saviour with a childlike heart. The life of Mother Teresa, who saw God in the suffering masses, is an example. To carry one’s cross daily is not easy, but the message from Good Friday and Easter is that there is glory awaiting anyone who would wear the crown of thorns on earth in a spirit of service.

T. Prabhakara Rao