Gadhya Thrayam

April 03, 2024 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST

Devotees often make various appeals in their prayers to God, including the wish for a trouble-free and peaceful life. Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamy said in a discourse that in our prarthanas (prayers), we should include pleading with God to grant us the strength and opportunity to extend our best possible service to Him. Sri Pillai Lokacharaiar says people sometimes forget this due to the turmoil of samsara.

Saint Ramanuja, considered the manifestation of Adisesha, had the sole aim of serving God. The Acharya prayed that God would extend His blessings to us so that we could serve Him. The Acharya suggested the easiest mode of worship, saranagathi or surrender, for the benefit of the people.

The Upanishads describe saranagathi in detail. It is well appreciated and followed by Acharyas and noblemen. The scriptures say it is equally relished by God. Keeping in mind the above three, Sri Ramanuja, through his work, exemplified the concept of surrender. Gadhya denotes the prose format (in the order of Saranagathi Gadhyam, Sri Ranga Gadhyam and Sri Vaikunta Gadhyam), and thrayam refers to three. Saranagathi to Lord Sri Ranganatha will result in moksha in Sri Vaikunta.

Saranagathi Gadhyam is an explanatory note to the ‘Dwaya Mantra’, also called the Mantra Ratnam.

Thondaradipodi Azhwar says he would not cherish even the eternal world except the feet of Lord Ranganatha (Achuvai perinum venden Aranga maa nagar ulane). Thiruppanazhwar says Lord Ranganatha undergoes severe penance to extend relief and to retrieve us (Ghora maa thavam sei kol).