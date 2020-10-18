Many hymns addressed to the Supreme Lord by deities such as Brahma, Rudra, Indra, and by sages such as the Sanatkumaras, Narada and so on are found in the Bhagavata Purana. These describe the Lord’s transcendent nature as well as His divine presence in every aspect of creation to stress His Paratva, Supremacy and His Saulabhya, accessibility by which man can realise Him as the prime indwelling force.

So, when the Devas approach Brahma for help to alleviate their fears caused by Diti’s conception, they praise him with the divine attributes exclusive to the Paramatma. It is to be noted that though Brahma is directly addressed in their hymn, the praise is clearly to the Paramatma who is the only Master and creator of all power holders, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. For actually, Brahma himself who is created by Him and is entrusted with the powers to create, only reflects His glory. The Devas pray that Brahma does something to save the world from the gloom that has enveloped it. Brahma then explains the entire background of the situation, going back to the visit of the Sanatkumaras to Vaikunta when out of divine Sankalpa many incidents happened. The gatekeepers of Vaikunta and the Lord’s personal attendants, Jaya and Vijaya, are cursed to be born as demons on earth and would have to seek Him through enmity.

When Diti conceives during the sandhya kala, it portends ill effects. This is the reason for the disturbances that take place at the time of their birth. Actually Diti repents for her impulsive act by which she now bears in her foetus a pair of wicked and unworthy sons of perverse nature. Kashyapa consoles her that they will be blessed and will die at the hands of the Lord and that one of her grandsons would be a great devotee, foretelling the advent of Prahlada.