Devotion, the medium

January 19, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST

People who encounter problems in their life make two common accusations against God — the first that God is merciless to give problems, and the second that God is exercising partiality. They ask themselves, “Why should we alone suffer and why should there be disparity as to rich and poor? Who is to be blamed for this? Whether God or ourselves?”

But the scriptures say that there is no discrimination in God’s creations. The elements of nature created by God, like wind, fire and water, don’t show any discrimination. He creates equally all of us but it is our deeds, transformed into karma, that make variations in life. We cannot escape either on this Earth or in any other world. All the 14 worlds form a part of God. It’s said that Satyaloka is His head; the netherworld is His feet; one of the seven lower regions called ‘Mahathala’ is His ankle. We cannot go anywhere and be out of His domain. God is policing us and He ensures we don’t escape from being punished.

Devotion towards God is the best way to get out of our troubles. Devotion wipes out all our sins and makes us earn His blessings. Koorathazhwan says that we are all the property of God.

Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that like a mother cat holding its kitten in its mouth and safely transferring it from place to place (‘marjara nyayam’), God is protecting us.

Through our thoughts and behaviour, we should not turn rats and drift away from Him. The great sage Sukhabrahmam preaches to Parikshit, Mythreyar and Vidurar that devotion will cleanse our sins.