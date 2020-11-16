Desire for wealth

In Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna elaborates on the problems that result from wealth, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse. A man in love with money, steals to increase his wealth. He does cruel things. He is dishonest and vain. He becomes greedy. When he is unable to make more and more money, he is upset and becomes ill tempered. He becomes arrogant and egoistic, thinking that none can equal him in terms of wealth. He then begins to disrespect others. Because he treats others disrespectfully, people begin to distance themselves from him. Because people move away from him, enmity results between him and his acquaintances. Because people become inimical towards him, he never trusts anyone. Because of this mistrust, he wants to be powerful always. He begins to desire liquor. He takes to gambling. He is drawn to women and the pleasures they give him. Wealth ruins all his relationships. Father and son quarrel. Brothers fight amongst themselves. Husband and wife are no longer on good terms. His friends argue with him. Everyone becomes his enemy. He neither enjoys his wealth, nor does he share it with others. Finally, on his deathbed, what is he left with, but papa?

Only by control of mind the desire for money can be overcome, Lord Krishna tells Uddhava. One should not be attached to body. To whom does the body belong, asks the Lord. Does it belong to one’s mother, or wife, or employer, or the fire that burns it? When one dies, dogs hope to eat the flesh, as do vultures. Does the body belong to them? When one does not even know to whom the body belongs, why should one love it so much, asks Krishna. The attachment to body is because one has not controlled the indriyas, and to achieve control of the indriyas one must control the mind.