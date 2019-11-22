Deity and ornaments

When Sugreeva and other monkeys see Rama and Lakshmana approaching, they are filled with fear. Sugreeva is certain that they have been sent by Vali to attack him. Even as all the monkeys panic, Hanuman assures them that they have nothing to fear. He asks them to discard confusion, for Vali cannot harm them. Sugreeva wants Hanuman to find out what the intentions of the newcomers are. Hanuman goes to meet Rama and Lakshmana, but he goes in the guise of an ascetic. Hanuman addressed Rama and Lakshmana in gentle words. He says they appear like ascetics, and yet they are armed. Their arms are like the trunk of an elephant. Perhaps they are gods come in human form, Hanuman says. He then asks them why they wear no ornaments.

But this observation of Hanuman should not be looked at superficially, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse on the Ramayana. When someone looks attractive, one worries that evil eyes will be cast on the person. A mother always fears for her child when she suspects that people may cast eyes on her child. It is in this spirit of concern that Hanuman asks Rama why He is unadorned. The lack of ornamentation exposes Rama’s body to the eyes of people who may be envious of Him and may cast evil eyes on Him. But if He had worn ornaments, they would have concealed from the world His muscular body.

In fact, even in temples, the ornamentation for the deity is to ward off evil eyes. He is kept covered so that none may see His beauty fully. Vedanta Desika, in his Varadaraja Panchasat, says that the priests who serve in the temple are blessed to see Lord Varadaraja without His ornaments. Others see His beauty unconcealed by ornaments only on rare occasions, when there is an Ekanata seva at the temple.