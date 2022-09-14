Benefits of Sat Sanga

The crux of Kapila’s instruction to Devahuti is bhakti. He shows how bhakti can grow into jnana in an atmosphere of Sat Sanga, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

Kapila waxes eloquent about the sadhus who serve as living examples of devotion, renunciation and total detachment to worldly attractions even when engaged in their daily chores. The Lord says that only after many births of striving does one get the chance to be in Sadhu Sanga that can confer untold spiritual benefits by providing the chances to cultivate many good qualities that make life meaningful. Such realised souls do not have any foes in life. So they have nothing to fear. They are always calm. They have controlled the senses and have conquered anger. Anger and desire are the cause of mental and physical unrest in people. Their exclusive devotion to God is hailed as ‘ananya’ bhakti or Advaita bhakti. They exemplify many admirable traits such as tolerance, compassion, absence of hatred, and so on. They are not affected by the ups and downs in the course of their personal life. They have the ability to bear the effects of the pairs of opposites that constantly erode our physical and mental strength. This quality is called Titiksha.

At the same time, they are very sensitive to human suffering and their hearts will melt to go out to help those in distress. These ideals they stand for straightaway appeal to our hearts even without our intellectual comprehension of their essence. With no effort on one’s part it will be easy to cross janma. The way is quick. A deer caught in the mouth of a tiger may or may not escape. But for a bhakta once in Sat Sanga, there is no escape from the right path to moksha. He is safe in the company of the realised soul who will see to it that he moves towards salvation.