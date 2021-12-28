Aditi the giver

Goddess Mahalakshmi is also called Aditi, which is the deity for the star Punarvasu, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Aditi gives plentifully to Her devotees. And nobody can question Her as to why a certain person is being favoured. The story of Sankara Bhagavadpada going for bhiksha to the house of an indigent woman is well known. The woman has nothing to offer him, except a gooseberry, which she drops into his bhiksha vessel. Sankara is moved by her selflessness, and wants the woman to be blessed with wealth. So he composes the Kanakadhara Stotra, in praise of Mahalakshmi.

Kolachala Mallinatha Sankara Vijayam describes a conversation between Sankara and Lakshmi. When Sankara asks Her to confer wealth on the poor woman, Lakshmi says people can be given blessings only on the basis of their karma. The woman in question does not deserve wealth in this janma because of her karma. Sankara then asks if Lakshmi can rain gold on him. Lakshmi says She can, but not at the doorstep of the poor woman. Sankara then praises Her as Aditi, for Aditi is an authority who cannot be questioned. If She decides to give, who can stop Her? In response to Sankara Bhagavadpada’s prayer, Goddess Mahalakshmi then rains golden gooseberries on the poor woman’s house.

Sage Vasistha has to his credit a mantra on Aditi, wherein he says that the devas, gandharvas, pitrus, asuras, men and women are all Lakshmi Herself. How can this be? It is because Lakshmi is the mother of all. Vasistha’s mantra says Aditi is mata, medhini, mahati, mahi, Savitri and Gayatri. When Hayagriva crushed Madhu and Kaitabha, His palms were covered with fat from their bodies. He rubbed off this fat (medha) on the earth. So She became medhini. Mahati and Mahi are references to Her greatness.