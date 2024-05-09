GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

16 qualities of Lord Rama

Published - May 09, 2024 05:02 am IST

Ramanujacharya was the avatara of Adi Sesha, and this serpent is considered the embodiment of knowledge. And yet, Ramanujacharya spent a year studying Ramayana from his maternal uncle Thirumalai Nambi, to fully understand the tattvas in the Itihasa. Such is the nature of the tattvas in the Ramayana. These tattvas have to be explained by a scholarly Acharya, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that all things in this world are like gems joined to Him as if by a thread. If we read this verse in the context of the Ramayana, then we can say that the story of the Ramayana is the thread that holds together the tattvas, which are the gems. When Narada went to meet Valmiki, the latter gave a list of 16 qualities, and asked Narada who had all these qualities. Valmiki further added the condition that that person had to be present in the world at that time. Narada’s thoughts immediately went to Rama. Valmiki already knew about Rama, for Rama had first called on Valmiki, before proceeding to sage Bharadwaja’s ashram. But he wanted to hear the sagacious sage Narada speak of Lord Rama’s qualities.

Narada was known as a tapasvi, one who was steeped in the study of the Vedas, and was also the most eloquent among rishis. Hence, Valmiki wanted to hear sage Narada speak of Lord Rama and to affirm to the world the auspicious qualities of the Lord in this avatara.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.