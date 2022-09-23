A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 25 ever given us?
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 25 ever given us?
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 25 ever given us?
1/10
1. Born on September 25, 1920, Satish Dhawan is regarded as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India and became the chairman of ISRO. In 1979, when a certain mission failed on the first try, he encouraged the then mission director A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to persist. Just a year later, a successful launch made India only the sixth country in the world with orbital launch capability. What had ISRO launched, which was the first space rocket to be developed by India?
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 25 ever given us?
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.