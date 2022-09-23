Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 25 ever given us?

7. Born on September 25, 1968, Willard Smith, better known as Will Smith, is one of Hollywood’s most successful box office stars. Apart from his work on screen and TV, he is also a musician with five studio albums. One of his biggest sellers was his 1999 album that went multi-platinum. The name of the album is a play on a word that was trending that year. By changing just the first letter, it refers to him and the time frame the album was released in. What is the name of the album?