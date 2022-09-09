Society

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 11 ever given us?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 11 ever given us?

What has September 11 ever given us?

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 11 ever given us?

1/10

1. Born on September 11, 1816, Carl Zeiss was a German optician who started a workshop in his name in 1846. Together with Ernst Abbe, they designed optical instruments. They used strict quality control and produced a certain instrument for scientific use. His instrument could be focused by moving the column that held the optics, unlike the others, where the object stage was moved. What instrument did he produce that till date plays a major role in laboratories?

Answer :

Microscope

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 11 ever given us?

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
World
The Hindu Quizzes
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 4:40:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/easy-like-sunday-morning-berty-ashley-quiz/article65856219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY