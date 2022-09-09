Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has September 11 ever given us?

6. On September 11, 1942, this author published the first book in a series of 21 books that all start with the same word. This one was ____ on a Treasure Island about three siblings who meet their cousin and her dog. They find a shipwreck, and defeat some bad guys to save a treasure that belongs to the family. They become good friends and have many more such adventures. By what name would you fondly remember this bunch of kids and a dog?