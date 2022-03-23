Daily Quiz | Tallest mountains

Radhika Santhanam March 23, 2022 12:58 IST

Mount Everest is often in the news. Climbers recently set a Guinness World Record for holding the world’s highest tea party. A group of Black climbers is in the news for wanting to promote racial equality by summiting the peak. And so on and so forth. Here is a quiz on Everest and some of the tallest mountains of the world:

1. Thomas George Montgomerie, a British surveyor who participated in the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, climbed a small mountain in Kashmir and noticed two peaks in the distance. He named one of them K2. What does the K in K2 stand for?

Answer: Karakoram

2. While Mt Everest is the highest peak in the world, it is not the most dangerous. Which mountain, named after a Hindu goddess, is considered to be the most dangerous peak of the 14 eight-thousanders (eight-thousanders are the world's 8000m-high mountains) along with or after K2 for climbers? It has the highest fatality rate.

Answer: Annapurna

3. Women were forbidden from climbing this mountain, which is the tallest peak of the country where it is located, for centuries. In recent times, couples have been allowed to get married on the summit of this mountain. During WW2, urban legend has it that as part of psychological warfare, there was a suggestion to dye the entire mountain but the ludicrous idea was dropped in the early stages. Which mountain are we talking about?

Answer: Mt Fuji

4. Mount Kenya, Africa's second highest peak, was once thought to be 1,000-m higher. Why?

Answer: It once had a thick ice cap, which has melted because of global warming

5. X is the tallest mountain on Earth, much taller than Mt Everest in fact. What is X and what quality about it strips it of the honour of being widely regarded as the tallest peak?

Answer: Mauna Kea. The majority of the mountain is below sea level. (Researchers measure the height of mountains from the sea level and not from the base to the peak. If the height of the mountain from base to peak is considered, Mauna Kea in Hawai stands head and shoulders above Mt Everest.)

6. The name of the highest mountain in North America was changed to Denali by former President Barack Obama in 2015. Denali is the native Alaskan name of the mountain. For years, the mountain was referred to by another U.S. President's name. Earlier efforts to change the name to Denali failed because politicians from the former President's home state always protested. Which President was the mountain named after?

Answer: William McKinley



