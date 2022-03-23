Society

Daily Quiz | Tallest mountains

Mount Everest is often in the news. Climbers recently set a Guinness World Record for holding the world’s highest tea party. A group of Black climbers is in the news for wanting to promote racial equality by summiting the peak. And so on and so forth. Here is a quiz on Everest and some of the tallest mountains of the world:

1. Thomas George Montgomerie, a British surveyor who participated in the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, climbed a small mountain in Kashmir and noticed two peaks in the distance. He named one of them K2. What does the K in K2 stand for?

Answer :

Karakoram

