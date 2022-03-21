Daily Quiz | Famous people in Ukraine

1.
This person celebrated his 53rd birthday on March 18. Widely recognised as one of the strongest chess players who has never won the world championship, this mercurial Grandmaster made his mark in world chess by winning the strong Linares Chess tournament featuring then champions Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov in 1991, handily at the age of 21. Name this Ukrainian genius.
Answer :
Vasyl Ivanchuk
2.
Regarded by many as the father of “astronautics” - the theory and practice of travel beyond earth’s atmosphere into space, this engineer and spacecraft designer was instrumental in several Soviet space missions, including Sputnik-1, launching Yuri Gagarin and the dog Laika into space among other achievements. Name him.
Answer :
Sergei Korolev
3.
An outstanding track and field athlete, he broke the world record in his chosen sport, a whopping 35 times in his career. He was the holder of one of the longstanding (outdoor) world records for more than 26 years before it was broken by Swedish athlete, Armand Duplantis. Name him.
Answer :
Sergey Bubka
4.
Born in what is present-day Vinnytsia Oblast, this immigrant to the U.S. went on to become a well-known biochemist and microbiologist. He won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1952 for “ingenious, systematic and successful studies of the soil microbes that led to the discovery of streptomycin [the antibiotic]”. Name him.
Answer :
Selman Waksman
5.
A political campaign named after the ideas and practices of this controversial Soviet era biologist led to the impoverisation and arrests of hundreds of scientists whose work was seen as anathema to this scientist’s views. These ideas - largely opposed to Mendelian genetics - led to severe famine in the Soviet Union, were inspired by his strong adherence to “Lamarckism”. Name him.