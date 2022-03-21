Society

Daily Quiz | Famous people in Ukraine

1. This person celebrated his 53rd birthday on March 18. Widely recognised as one of the strongest chess players who has never won the world championship, this mercurial Grandmaster made his mark in world chess by winning the strong Linares Chess tournament featuring then champions Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov in 1991, handily at the age of 21. Name this Ukrainian genius.

Vasyl Ivanchuk

