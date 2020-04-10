Community Radio and the lockdown

Using the lockdown in a creative, productive manner, ensuring physical and mental well-being and discussing ways to stay safe from the Coronavirus are just some of the areas of discussions to be covered by an upcoming radio talk series 144lilum Kuzhanthaigal Nalan on Rathinavani 90.8 CR, a community radio of Rathinam Institution. Mukesh Mohankumar, head of Rathinavani, says it is an effort to address the virus in such a way that it does not scare the young people. “In many homes, adults scare their children instead of educating them about the virus,” he says.

The series will demystify the virus and clear the air about misconceptions. Speakers will include government officials and those from private NGOs who will discuss crucial topics such as immunity boosters for adolescents and children during lockdown, mental health issues, health and hygiene.

The series is jointly put together by the District Social Welfare Office, and Adolescent empowerment programme and ending child marriage initiative (UNICEF and CRY). “There will be talks on the scope of digital education. Online teaching has taken off in a big way now abroad. There will also be discussions on whether going online is a bane or a boon,” explains Mukesh, adding that, if implemented, it would help children, especially in rural and tribal pockets. The radio talk series also reaches out to parents and the community. It aims to cover UN Sustainable Development Goal number three that aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well being of people of all ages.

Info you can use The six-week series will be broadcast on Rathinavani 90.8 CR every Sunday, starting from this weekend (April 12) at three time slots of 9.00 am, 1.00 pm and 4.00 pm

The podcast link of the radio series will be available on YouTube at https://anchor.fm/rathinavani-908-fm-mukesh

To know more, call: 98405-12564 / 82483-03235

“Our focus is on the adolescents in the age group between 10 and 19. We often tend to forget this category. It is vacation time and they are stuck indoors. We want to engage with them on topics like career guidance, traditional games, to name a few,” says Gayatri Menon, district coordinator of UNICEF- CRY programme in Coimbatore.

The series will also encourage youth to take part in a novel campaign. “ It could be a painting, a poem or something they have written,”says Gayatri. To participate, they have to register at Rathinavani 90.8, and then submit a photograph of themselves holding their artwork (done on a single A4 sheet). “ Using these photos, we will create a picture video that will be circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram,” explains Gayatri.