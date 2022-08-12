What has August 14 ever given us?

What has August 14 ever given us?

1. Born on August 14, 1926, René Goscinny was a French illustrator who created the Asterix & Obelix series with his friend Albert Uderzo. They produced 23 stories and Goscinny passed away in the middle of the 24th one. This particular story was a tribute to a country that has the highest density of comic creators and illustrators in the world. Comics account for 60% of their annual publishing revenue. One panel in the book even features a cameo by Thomson and Thompson, created by that country’s most famous artist. Which Asterix adventure was the last for Goscinny?

2. On August 14, 1920, the Antwerp Olympic Games opened and as it was just a few years after World War I, the games became a symbol of peace and solidarity. To highlight this, it was the first time the Olympic Oath was voiced and doves released. This was also the first time a certain thing, now an easily recognisable feature of the games, was raised: what is now passed on from the host country to the next host country at the end of the games?

3. On August 14, 1925, it was proposed to the American government that a new monument be created in South Dakota. The location was a mountain known as The Six Grandfathers in an area that belonged to the Lakota people. Over two years four enormous sculptures were made on the southeast face for maximum sun exposure. Known as the Shrine of Democracy what was the monument which was built on the land which originally belongs to the Native Americans?

4. On August 14, 1948, during the fifth Test match at the Oval, Australian fast bowler Ray Lindwall took 6-20 as England were dismissed for a record low 52. Australia went on to win by an innings and 149 runs, which was wholly thanks to Arthur Morris who scored 196 runs. Despite all these records the most significant event in the match was a certain batsman getting bowled out by Eric Hollies before he had taken a single run. Who was this person and why was this eventful?

5. Born on August 14, 1959, Earvin Johnson is an American basketball player who is one of the greatest point guards of all time. He led his team Los Angeles Lakers to five championships and was part of ‘the dream team’ that won the 1992 Olympic gold for the U.S. Made fun of as a ‘garbage man’ in school because he assisted his father who was a janitor, Johnson earned a particular nickname when he was 15 years old because of his unnatural ability to hit the basket from anywhere on court. What name does the sports world know Earvin better by?

6. On August 14, 1966, the first U.S lunar orbiter began orbiting the moon and was essential to the subsequent Apollo mission’s success. This mission aimed to map the entire moon covering 99% of the lunar surface. Uniquely, this orbiter had an ingenious system to take pictures, develop the film inside the spacecraft and send to Earth via video. Which popular camera company was responsible for this technology?

7. August 14, 1947, was celebrated as Independence Day by Pakistan. There are a couple of theories as to why it is celebrated one day ahead of India, although both attained Independence at the same time. One theory is that Lord Mountbatten transferred his powers first to Pakistan so that those officials could attend the programme in New Delhi the next day. Another theory states that because IST is 30 minutes ahead of Pakistan time, midnight of the 15th was still 14th for them. The final theory was that August 14, 1947 was the 27th day of an important event for them. What event was this?

8. On August 14, 1971, this country proclaimed its independence after 110 years of British rule. Although this is the actual date, the kingdom celebrates December 16 as National Day, which marks the ascension of late Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa to the throne. Which country is this that is situated between Qatar and Saudi Arabia?

9. On August 14, 1994, the Hubble Space Telescope photographed a certain planet. This clearly showed its rings for the first time since they were discovered in 1977. At that time, it was believed the planet had nine rings, but this photograph confirmed there were 15 rings of ice and dust around it . Which planet is this?

10. On August 14, 2016, this athlete won the gold medal in the 100m dash at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics when he finished in 9.81 seconds. With this gold he became the first man to win the event three times, that too consecutively. He also did the same in the 200m dash as well. Who is the legendary sprinter who has a total of eight Olympic gold medals?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Asterix in Belgium

2. The Olympic Flag

3. Mt. Rushmore

4. Don Bradman, his last innings

5. ‘Magic’ Johnson

6. Eastman Kodak

7. Ramadan

8. Bahrain

9. Uranus

10. Usain Bolt