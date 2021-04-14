A pan-Indian bike ride from Kerala for a cause

The bike ride, organised by HOPE, was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram on April 14

“A bike ride for the homeless and hungry across India” was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram on April 14. It is organised by HOPE (Hold On Pain Ends), Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO, with Mahesh Parameswaran Nair, founder of HOPE, and Nikhil Simon, a travel photographer and volunteer, setting on a 35-day trip on a Royal Enfield bullet.

“Our aim is to feed at least 10,000 people during our journey. We will post updates about the route and our location on our Facebook page daily and those who wish to contribute food packets can get in touch with us. Details about those who donate and the number of packet(s) will be uploaded on the page. We prefer food packets to money to ensure transparency in our mission,” says Mahesh, an IT professional, who launched HOPE in 2014. A pan-Kerala initiative, it carries out philanthropic activities.

Mahesh adds that the ride is “a wake-up call” to show that there is a section of people who still go hungry and are forced to live on the streets even when we talk about smart cities. After reaching Kanyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram, they plan to cover 10 states before returning by May 18. “Due to COVID restrictions, there are bound to be changes in our schedule. The north-east will be covered in the next phase because I can’t stay away from work for so long,” he adds. They will also be promoting vaccination drives against COVID.

Follow HOPE’s Facebook page (hopengoofficial) or contact 9207321026.