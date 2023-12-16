GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What happens in the brain while daydreaming?
Premium

December 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

During quiet waking, brain activity in mice suggests the animals are daydreaming about a recent image (Nature). The researchers tracked the activity of neurons in the visual cortex of the brains of mice while the animals remained in a quiet waking state. They found that occasionally these neurons fired in a pattern similar to one that occurred when a mouse looked at an actual image, suggesting that the mouse was thinking — or daydreaming — about the image. Moreover, the patterns of activity during a mouse’s first few daydreams of the day predicted how the brain’s response to the image would change over time. The research provides tantalizing, if preliminary, evidence that daydreams can shape the brain’s future response to what it sees. This causal relationship needs to be confirmed in further research, the team cautioned, but the results offer an intriguing clue that daydreams during quiet waking may play a role in brain plasticity — the brain’s ability to remodel itself in response to new experiences.

