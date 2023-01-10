Western Europe's first satellite launch mission takes off

January 10, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - NEWQUAY:

Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" carrier aircraft took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, the initial stage of Western Europe's first ever satellite launch.

The modified Boeing 747 with a rocket under its wing took to the air and then soared out over the Atlantic Ocean, where after an hour it will release a rocket at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters).

More than 2,000 space fans cheered when the aircraft left the runway.

The "horizontal" launch has catapulted the resort in southwest England - population 20,000 and famous for its reliable Atlantic waves - into the limelight as Western Europe's go-to destination for small satellites.

Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said nine satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit (LEO) from its LauncherOne rocket in its first mission outside its United States base.