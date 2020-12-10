From telescopes to tectonics: The Hindu Science Quiz
1. Recently the telescope - Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder – is in the news for being able to map three million galaxies in just 300 hours. It is located in Western Australia. What extent does it spread over?
1. Last month the U.S. National Science Foundation announced that an iconic telescope located in Puerto Rico will be closed down as the cables supporting its 900-tonne platform broke suddenly. What is the name of this telescope?
1. Where in your body would you find the amygdala?
1. Tectonic plates are massive rocky sections into which the earth’s lithosphere is cracked. How many major tectonic plates are there?
1. Organisms without a nucleus and organelles are called prokaryotes. Which of the following is a prokaryote?
