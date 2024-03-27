GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zoom launches AI-powered open collaboration platform 

Zoom unveiled its AI-powered collaboration platform, Zoom Workplace along with updates to its app

March 27, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoom announced the launch of its AI-powered, open collaboration platform.

Zoom announced the launch of its AI-powered, open collaboration platform. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zoom, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its AI-powered, open collaboration platform. The company’s Zoom Workspace focuses on facilitating connections and improving productivity.

The company also announced new updates to its existing app which include new AI Companion features for Zoom phone, Team Chat, Events, and Contact Center. The update also brings AI companion features which work across the platform, the company shared in a press release.

Ask AI companion will provide a new way to interact with AI companion across the Zoom platform, and will be capable of gathering information from Zoom Meetings, Mail, Team Chat, Notes and Docs to prepare a work schedule.

The Companion will also be capable of generating recap of meetings, show relevant action items, draft agendas, and summarise chat and email threads as well as documents.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Zoom plans to expand the scope of AI companion with support for third-party apps. The feature will make its way to users in a later update.

Zoom will continue to offer its Workplace as an open platform with its API’s SDK’s and 2,500 integrations available in its Zoom App Marketplace.

