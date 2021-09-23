YouTube tests video downloads on desktop browser

The feature is available to the video-streaming platform’s premium members who can test what the platform is working on.

If you ever had to download a video from YouTube, you might have come across multiple YouTube to mp3 websites. But now, YouTube is testing a feature for Premium subscribers to download videos on desktop web browser.

The test is available until October 19, and can be run on computers with the latest version of Chrome, Edge or Opera browsers.

To download a video, users must simply click the ‘download’ button while watching, or click on the 3-dot menu while browsing.

Once downloaded, users can access these videos on a downloads feed, which can be seen via sidebar navigation.

This is different to the video file third-party websites give to store on the hard drive. The feature could also seem like a way to watch YouTube videos offline, similar to how Netflix allows its users to watch videos.

Those who want to test the feature, can do so through YouTube’s experimental page.