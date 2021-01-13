YouTube launches a dedicated page for videos that use hashtags

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
YouTube has launched a new dedicated search results page that will let users find videos by using hashtags.
The new exclusive home for videos with hashtags will show a curated section with either the videos using the tag that users have searched for, or a tag related to it.
The update was announced by YouTube on its support page and will work for both desktop and mobile versions of the video sharing platform.
“Starting today, anyone searching for a specific hashtag on YouTube, either the desktop or mobile app, will see a new dedicated page that only contains videos with the hashtag, which are sorted to keep the best videos at the top,” YouTube said.
Users can navigate to these pages by clicking on the automatically generated hashtags that pops up during the search. They will be taken to the new section shows the number of videos that have used the tag, and the number of channels which have uploaded content tagged with it.
YouTube introduced the feature to search videos by hashtags in 2018 but the search included content using the hashtag in the video and other related content as well.
