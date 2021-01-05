Xiaomi stops roll-out of A3 devices after Android 11 update glitch

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Smart devices maker Xiaomi said it has halted the roll-out of Mi A3 device after users complained of glitches following a recent Android 11 update.
Many users took to social media to complain that their phones froze or went dead after they installed the Android update.
The device was launched in India on August 21 for ₹12,999.
Users experiencing this issue can visit any Mi service centre in the country for a solution, the smartphone maker said in a statement. This includes devices both within and beyond warranty.
Several users also signed a petition on the platform Change.org to request replacement or free fix of their bricked Mi A3 devices.
Bricking is a situation when the device refuses to turn on or boot completely. Some bricked phones may not switch on even after holding down the power button. Some users also complained about Xiaomi centres demanding high price for repair of phones.
Xiaomi led the India smartphone market in the third quarter of 2020, grabbing a market share of 25%, according to market research firm IDC.
