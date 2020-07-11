Xbox is putting these titles on sale, should you buy?

Microsoft’s Xbox store is hosting a couch co-op sale with lots of deals up for grabs. So, here’s our look at what are those games, and how deeply are they discounted.

A collection of games is now on sale with discounts up to 75%, with a few titles like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which is discounted even more.

Fighting games like Dragon Ball Fighterz, Tekken 7, are available at 75% discount. These games offer spectacular fighting gameplay and stunning graphics that can be played with local and online multiplayer support. Mortal Kombat 11 is another exciting fighting game included in the offer.

Lego titles are fun to play. Some of the discounted listings include, Lego The Incredibles, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, with prices slashed by at least 60%. Marvel and DC fans can pick their favourite characters and start gaming. Also, not to forget DC legends’ Injustice 2.

From the Borderland series, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderland 3 Deluxe Edition, and Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, are all included in the discounted bunch. These first-person shooting games involve thrilling quests, tons of guns, and a powerful gaming experience. With co-op gameplay support in addition to multiplayer modes, these games are even more exciting when shared on-screen with other players.

On classics, retro titles like Contra Anniversary Collection, Sega Genesis Classics are exciting picks. They build a sense of nostalgia and enhance the gaming experience.

Those looking for some strategy gaming option can try Overcooked. It is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game with as many as four players and 75% discount.

Overall, the games on offer are an interesting mix that are listed under various genres from fighting to shooting, packed with a lot of action and adventure. Some of the games mentioned here can be part of a gamer’s permanent collection, if they are already not part of it. Although, some genres have more gaming titles than others, there is something from every one.