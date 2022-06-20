WhatsApp lets users hide profile picture from certain contacts

Abhishek Chatterjee June 20, 2022 09:58 IST

Abhishek Chatterjee June 20, 2022 09:58 IST

The messaging platform will also allow users to mute participants or message one of them during a group call

A 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The messaging platform will also allow users to mute participants or message one of them during a group call

WhatsApp will now let users hide their profile picture, about section, last seen status from certain people in their contacts. To exclude specific people, users can make an update in 'My contacts except' under privacy section. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The messaging platform will also allow users to mute participants or message one of them during a group call. Also Read WhatsApp now allows chat history migration from Android to iPhone WhatsApp will also let users in a group call know when someone has joined the group call mid-way. This will be done through a banner notification that will pop up on the screen. The new updates come just days after WhatsApp expanded its group voice call limit to 32 participants from the earlier 8 participants.



Our code of editorial values