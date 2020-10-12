Watch | How does Google Maps work?

A video explaining how Google Maps predicts traffic and plans routes by using machine learning in combination with various data sources.

Google Maps is used by numerous people on a daily basis while traveling as the navigation platform effectively predicts traffic and plots routes for them.

The search giant says, over one billion kilometres are driven with Google Maps every day in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.

Google Maps uses machine learning in combination with various data sources including aggregate location data, historical traffic patterns, local government data, and real-time feedback from users, to predict traffic.