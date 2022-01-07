VR, AR headset shipments to grow 10 times by 2025, report says

Metaverse has made the industry players interested in it and pushed them to start developing something around it, Counterpoint said.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headset shipments are expected to grow about 10 times to 105 million units in 2025 from 11 million units in 2021, according to a report by Counterpoint research.

The firm stated that the adoption of VR headsets gained pace in 2020 and 2021, boosted by Oculus Quest 2’s performance in the consumer segment, and DPVR and Pico’s in the enterprise segment.

Metaverse has made the industry players interested in it and pushed them to start developing something around it. It can be a catalyst for the increase in XR devices as these devices are the main interface for Metaverse,Counterpoint said.

Extended Reality (XR) gadgets, which includes AR and VR headsets, will start seeing growth significantly in 2022 with offerings from the Oculus Quest series, Sony PlayStation VR2 and the most awaited Apple AR glasses.

North America will remain the biggest XR market due to the size and advancement of its consumer and enterprise users. China will have the fastest growth boosted by the early adoption of 5G and having a common language that makes content creation easy, Counterpoint predicted.