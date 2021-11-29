Apple's AR headset to be a standalone product coming next year

Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years and the AR headset is the first step to achieve this project.

Apple’s AR headset will be a standalone device that can operate without an iPhone or Mac and will be launched next year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi kuo said in an investor note seen by 9to5mac.

"An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience,” Kuo said in the note.

Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years and the AR headset is the first step to achieve this project, 9to5mac reported.

Apple’s AR headset will have a processor with the same computing power level as the Mac and will support a comprehensive range of applications rather than specific applications. It will be equipped with two Sony 4K micro OLED displays, according to the note seen by 9to5mac.

Positioning the headset only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, will not be conducive to the growth of the product, 9to5mac reported.