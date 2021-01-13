Update won’t affect privacy: WhatsApp

Facebook unit says private messages will continue to be encrypted end-to-end

In the wake of a backlash over its updated privacy policy, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday clarified that the update would not affect users’ messages to friends or family. The changes only relate to messaging a business using the platform, the messaging service provider said.

“We want to address some rumours and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption...Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family,” the instant messaging firm tweeted.

In an FAQ posted on its website, WhatsApp added that this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provided further transparency about how the company collects and uses data.

Interestingly, in a new survey by community social network LocalCircles comprising almost 9,000 participants, 15% respondents said they would stop using WhatsApp, while 26% said they would “drastically reduce” their usage of the platform and start using other platforms such as Signal and Telegram. About 24% respondents said they and their groups were considering moving to other platforms. About 18% of those surveyed said they would continue using WhatsApp and let their data be used.

‘Will not use payment’

Additionally, 91% users said they would not use WhatsApp’s payment feature and 67% users said they would not chat with businesses if payment and transaction information was shared with Facebook and third parties.

WhatsApp in its blog clarified, “Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment.”

The provider added that it neither keeps record of a user’s contacts nor can it see a user’s shared location.

“When you give us permission, we access only the phone numbers from your address book to make messaging fast and reliable, and we don’t share your contacts lists with the other apps Facebook offers,” it said.