  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

Same app in the U.S. takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, Elon Musk said

November 15, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New York

PTI
Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries.

Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries.

“Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a “claim”. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn’t work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app,” Mr. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he would “like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong,” he said.

In another tweet, he said “Same app in the U.S. takes ~2 secs to refresh [too long], but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.

There are ~1200 “microservices” server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.

Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.”

Related Topics

technology (general) / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.