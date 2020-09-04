Technology

Twitter to add automated captions to audio and video

Twitter is creating dedicated teams to focus on greater accessibility across all its products.

Twitter is creating dedicated teams to focus on greater accessibility across all its products.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter is working to add automated captions to audio and video by early next year, aimed at making the micro blogging site more accessible to the people with disabilities.

“Serving the public conversation means continuously taking steps to make Twitter more accessible and this must include people with disabilities,” Twitter said.

Over the coming months, the micro-blogging site will gather feedback from people with disabilities through interviews, surveys, and do remote usability studies of new prototypes.

It has also partnered with external groups for conducting the surveys. Testing voice tweets in the month of June encouraged Twitter to introduce this new feature.

“Testing voice Tweets earlier this summer made us realize how much work we still need to do as a company, and we made a commitment to make Twitter more inclusive for the disabled community,” Twitter said.

It is also creating dedicated teams to focus on greater accessibility, tooling, and advocacy across all of their products.

One team called The Experience Accessibility Team will work on the new and existing features and products, providing resources and tools that promote greater accessibility.

The other team named as The Accessibility Center for Excellence, will set goals, drive progress, consult and partner with groups across Twitter’s core business functions to make the platform more accessible. It includes accessibility to their office spaces, marketing and communications strategies, legal and policy standards, and more.

The company also planned to continue testing related media features.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 5:52:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/twitter-to-add-automated-captions-to-audio-and-video/article32523784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story