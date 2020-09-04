Twitter to add automated captions to audio and video

Over the coming months, the micro-blogging site will gather feedback from people with disabilities through interviews, surveys, and do remote usability studies of new prototypes.

Twitter is working to add automated captions to audio and video by early next year, aimed at making the micro blogging site more accessible to the people with disabilities.

“Serving the public conversation means continuously taking steps to make Twitter more accessible and this must include people with disabilities,” Twitter said.

It has also partnered with external groups for conducting the surveys. Testing voice tweets in the month of June encouraged Twitter to introduce this new feature.

“Testing voice Tweets earlier this summer made us realize how much work we still need to do as a company, and we made a commitment to make Twitter more inclusive for the disabled community,” Twitter said.

It is also creating dedicated teams to focus on greater accessibility, tooling, and advocacy across all of their products.

One team called The Experience Accessibility Team will work on the new and existing features and products, providing resources and tools that promote greater accessibility.

The other team named as The Accessibility Center for Excellence, will set goals, drive progress, consult and partner with groups across Twitter’s core business functions to make the platform more accessible. It includes accessibility to their office spaces, marketing and communications strategies, legal and policy standards, and more.

The company also planned to continue testing related media features.